5-year-old uses piggy bank money to give cake, New Year's cards to nursing home

Hundreds of nursing home residents in New York received handmade best wishes for 2021 thanks to the kindness of a 5-year-old girl.
Transcript for 5-year-old uses piggy bank money to give cake, New Year's cards to nursing home
