5-year-old rescued from storm drain in Indiana

More
Evansville firefighters used a swing set seat to rescue the boy after he fell 30 feet down a narrow storm drain.
0:45 | 07/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5-year-old rescued from storm drain in Indiana
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Evansville firefighters used a swing set seat to rescue the boy after he fell 30 feet down a narrow storm drain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64151227","title":"5-year-old rescued from storm drain in Indiana","url":"/US/video/year-rescued-storm-drain-indiana-64151227"}