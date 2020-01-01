Transcript for 7-year-old rushed to ER after he swallows AirPod

Everything it's fun and not a few days in advance there it was a very un usual holiday break for this mom and her family. After her seven year old son swallowed. One of his Christmas gifts. Here Stroud was at work delivering mail when it happens her mom Calder and she got OK so cute faces assault on his air and not what it. I mean really liked youth and match tracking them. Pitt meg so to say she's like but we're on the way to end this thing were arresting him and was standing. We're enhancing it by now. Doctors to tax raising good CB air pod right below the little boys ripped gauge he was scared he was very narrative is like well you are you going to be in trouble now. You know just cannon assured him that it's okay doctors decided the best option is to just let the air but come out on a solemn. In the meantime the second grader doesn't even want his phone near him because he's afraid it might connect the air pot in his stomach. His mom is going to stay away from these tiny electronic gadgets at least until or sun gets a little older and we're the Randle el Baz if they. Read what I was today. In mini being dad being.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.