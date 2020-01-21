Transcript for 6-year-old saves family from fire in their home

A quick thinking west deer was all too familiar for the family avenue Jersey firefighter as a result a young girl is being hailed as a hero. And the smoke detector suddenly went off inside this home and Avant now. Early Sunday morning. Only one member of the Karl Bonn family of four heard it six year old Madeleine. Was awake in an as thick smoke filled a home she knew exactly what to do. Maybe that's because her dad who also was in sight at the time is a volunteer firefighter and a former chief. Herman daughter screaming at daddy's house is on fired Eddie House is on par at and here's who detectors and here not in on her was house on fire. Sure I can't wake up not me. Is she wake up all. Never. Palin rich Judeo and any current Aggie scene and came up close in kick in for me. A hoarse from weeks as the Carl bonds' home was so severely damaged but neighbors and friends are collecting donations. On this therapy how puff on a sweet little girl.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.