Transcript for 1-year-old shot, killed in Brooklyn

Overnight we look for people were shot at a cookout and a tragic news this morning. That included a one year old boy who has died he's shooting just one instance of the gun violence that continues to plague New York City. Company sees Porta can is but don't lot of bad start this morning with the breaking details can't. You make another busy weekend of violence here in New York City I'll tell you even on our way to this scene this morning we pass a separate shootings in just. A couple blocks away the here. At Madison between Marcus Garvey and drop this is where investigators continue to collect evidence and have the roadway shut down after that one year old little boy. Was killed now there is a stroller at this center of this scene. At the every members playground or police say. They were gathered they're gathering evidence here and it bedside NYPD saying that there was a cook got here apart human two men dressed in black. Begin shooting in the bullet striking for people at 1135. Last night. Our rushed to the hospital including that one year old boy who did not survive no another child. Was shot a twelve year old and Crown Heights just outwards before. That happened just after nine on prospect place Sunday evening the boy was standing on a stoop when he was hit in the lead. At last check he is in stable condition also tell you that there was a fifteen year old boy. Who was shot and a Harlem over the weekend. 35 people injured in shootings throughout New York City over the weekend. Back here at this scene and bedside I'll tell you that investigators tell us that they have not made any arrests again they are still collecting evidence that's worked. The three other people who were shot here they were taken a hospital and they are expected to fare back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.