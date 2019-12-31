Transcript for New Year’s Eve preparations

We say good Tuesday morning to you every one on this final day of when he nineteen preparations are under way from coast to coast. For tonight's New Year's Eve celebration authorities here in New York are promising that Times Square will be just about the safest place on earth tonight. Even at this early hour you can see the work being done there seeing traffic will be stopped and side streets will be blocked off. Security screening will begin thirteen hours before the ball drop it all comes just hours after heavy winds sent this wind turbine crashing down onto the street and another part of the city. Crushing a car. Dole was injured. That's storm is finally moving out to sea after causing problems across the northeast. But other parts of the country aren't so lucky when it comes to the weather today ABC's and as they are Qatar joins us with more on the celebrations that will ring and 20/20. And what we can expect and that's good morning. Good morning can have been Andrea the good news is that the weather for tonight is looking much better than it has been for the past few days for most of the country as police from coast to coast. Ramp up their presence to ensure party goers stay safe. As millions prepare to celebrate the start of the new decade a major winter storm threatening the fun across more than a dozen states in recent days shutting down highways causing hundreds of accidents. In taking at least two lives. Drivers needing a tell when humbled South Dakota. Black eyes triggering an accident in Iowa and freezing rain from upstate new York New England making for slick driving her match of the I 95 corridor to Waterston. I race. Right Rhodes about historic Barry art X expects I've managed. But the weather now looking better for tonight's celebrations. Everywhere except the Pacific northwest look at okay answering in the near this and security Pratt's around the nation kicked into high gear. Police are deploying an additional thirteen hundred officers across the city you'll also be on the lookout for drunk drivers. Under New Year's Day holiday. 40% of individuals who were killed died in crashes where at least one driver was on the airport so I'll. In New York police rolling out every kind of security for the Times Square ball drop. Com we'll have intelligence officers outside out there as lost control of visitors and emergency service units. And then as well with our federal state local partner has. The NYPD will be working in conjunction with the FBI and Homeland Security. And this year for the first time drones will also be used for surveillance purposes so most well police that protected event that'll be apparent. The festivities in Times Square will begin just after 11 PM eastern tonight but people will start to line up this morning at 11 AM. Some more than thirteen hours before the ball dropped into antenna and we are hoping that everyone has a safe new years eve celebration and asked thank you.

