-
Now Playing: California governor issues order on e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: New York to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: Cuomo issues emergency executive action to ban flavored e-cigs
-
Now Playing: New York bans flavored e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: CDC opens emergency operations center as vaping-related illnesses, deaths rise
-
Now Playing: Bedtimes linked to increased risk of obesity in teen girls
-
Now Playing: Researchers discover possible cure for common cold
-
Now Playing: New death linked to use of e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: No new measles cases reported for first time in 2019
-
Now Playing: Doctor provides hope for baby with rare condition
-
Now Playing: What parents should know about the new peanut allergy pill
-
Now Playing: Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month: How to check for the increasingly occurring disease
-
Now Playing: Concerns arise over carcinogen found in popular over-the-counter heartburn drug
-
Now Playing: Nurse donates liver to save 8-year-old boy's life
-
Now Playing: Possible chemical carcinogen found in some Zantac products: FDA
-
Now Playing: Klobuchar on ‘Medicare for All’ bill: ‘While Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill’
-
Now Playing: New grading system helps consumers understand food labels
-
Now Playing: Flavored vaping ban
-
Now Playing: Purdue Pharma reaches tentative deal to settle Oxycontin lawsuits