Transcript for New York bans flavored e-cigarettes

Health officials have just approved an emergency ban on sales of flavored. And emergency regulation takes effect immediately. Governor Cuomo proposed the ban on Sunday. There's been a marathon hearing going on since this morning as several locations people packed into hearing rooms in Albany Rochester buffalo and New York City. Passions running high on both sides of the issue. There are hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. Who don't smoke anymore. Because a product that these shops sell his counselor the opportunities he decisive action but to do so it needs to include all flavors. 71 people in New York have been sickened with lung related issues related to the gaping including dozens in New York City metro area.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.