Transcript for New York Comic Con 2019

Today they called the largest pop culture event on the East Coast comic con is this weekend in New York City it's that. A showcases the latest in comics of course video games toys in the likely the people dressed up. In costumes as well an estimated quarter of a million people turnout for this event every year producers keep Fallon Allie Smith went down there to check it out they ran into. Neil deGrasse Tyson host of star talk podcaster some of that. For me the most pressing crisis on planet earth is the fact that we have heads of state. Around the world who do not heed the warnings. Of sciences. That is the beginning of the end of civilization. Social media I find to be both harmful and helpful. At very high levels so. Right now I don't know what's gonna win in the and active science literacy loses. Than society loses civilizations. So access to good quality science which we do have on the Internet I would hope wins out. Who wins the day otherwise will be no one on earth to talk about it it's not only divided the satellites is the value the commerce. Enabled by the satellites and fall we know that could be rising through trillion dollars right. A space walk. A space force. Would protect those assets was anything you want the military to do is to protect your body your your your your way of life. Also the stuff that enables your way of life and those are assets. I wish I had the strong argument against. The hypothesis that we witnessed at the simulation. But I don't. I'm sorry. And I think we'll all programmed by some snot nose alien. Kid didn't put his parents' basement. And any time first gets two peaceful and triple. They get bored in the they throw in the war or reared politician or something just disturbed parks for their own entertainment. Trilogy. Is a hoax perpetrated. Upon. Scientifically illiterate people. For their own game. I have six base vests. That are never worn with a space time. Who's the fastest time allowed on its own. And when I Wear the ties where a neutral vest were no best at all and I've about a 120. Quite a wardrobe there from the other grass Tyson you never know we ran into at comic con our thanks to keep Alan Alan Smith for that.

