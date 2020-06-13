Transcript for New York communities have 9 months to redesign police forces

Take that. Anger and frustration. That we soaring the demonstration. And now won't sink to every community. Of 500. Police forces in this stayed alone 181000 nationwide. Okay. What do you want in terms of reform. What changes do you'll want. And what do you want policing to look like. In the year 2218. Put pen to paper sit down. Redesign. The police force for the year twenty torn. What functions do you want it to. Undertake what budget you want to two what is this staffing that you wanted to have what is your use of force penalty. How should they handle crowd management. Concerns about demilitarized seeing the police. What do you mean by demilitarized seeing the police what equipment do you want them to have and not. That's. The function. That every community has to go through. And backs the function. And a process. That we outlined in the New York State reform collaborative. Collaborative meeting. Government sits down with the community. And does it to get. It's not that government. Gives us their vision of what the police should look like. Because we have government's vision of what the police should look like it's called the curry. Police. Bring the community to the table. Have the conversation. And come up. With the read this redesigned. Police force for the year twenty to warn. Come up with the reforms you actually want is specifics. And remake York police force. That's this stage yet where in the New York. And it's for your community. New York City. You tell us what policing looks like. In twenty torn me in New York City. Nassau County you tell us what a police department looks like in 20/20 Suffolk County you tell us. Buffalo you'd tell us Rochester Syracuse Albany Utica. You tell us. County by count the city by city. What police force do you want. We heard you. You're right we agree with you protesters. Now tell us. What the police force should look like. And let's do that over the next nine months. Why nine months. It takes nine months to give birth. And we're gonna birth a new vision for a police force. Community by community because there is no one size fits all. It's what that community wants. And New York City may want something different and separate. May warrant something different than Erie. And that's fine. Because it's forward back community to decide. At the table. Activists. Stakeholders. Police. Government officials. You design design your police force and you do it now.

