Transcript for New York will lose $10 billion to $15 billion: Cuomo

What's happening to a state government to any state. Tap into a city government is a double whammy. You have increased expenses. Because of the pulpit virus. And you have a tremendous loss of revenue. Because all those businesses are closed right and all those people are out of work. People are out of work pattern he incumbent wrapping compacts businesses are closed they're not making money then that pain. Business revenue. So we're spending more to take your appropriate virus. End we are receiving less. In the middle of all this we have to balance a budget. So how do you do a budget. When. You have expenses going out and a loss of revenue. We estimate the loss of revenue or somewhere between ten to fifteen billion dollars. Which. You know these numbers are hard to give context that is a ton of money for the state of New York's budget. We were waiting to see what the federal government did. Before we determine what we had to do because. Water flows downstream right. If the federal government had taken an action that helped state government city governments etc. that would put us and one situation. We now know what they've done that tested two trillion dollar stimulus bill they say may be a compact going to be another bill but. Maybe maybe maybe. But we know what they did do with the stimulus bill. The stimulus bill help unemployment insurance and that is a good thing it helps small businesses and that is a good thing. It did not help. Local governments or state governments and it did not address. The government the loss and the federal officials. The ones were being honest will admit that. New York State receives five billion dollars from the stimulus. New York State government. And it's earmarked. Only full hope it virus expenses. Which means it does absolutely nothing for us in terms of lost revenue. To the state. The only thing it's doing is helping us on the culprit virus expenses which is nice but. The bigger problem is on the most revenues. The congressional action. In my opinion simply failed to address the government on the I've spoke to all the officials. Involved I spoke to our house delegation I spoke to our senators. And I believe what they did fail to meet the government's on the I'm disappointed that set I was disappointed. I find it. Irresponsible like trying to reckless. A motion. Is a luxury. And we don't have the luxury. At this time of being emotional about what they did. When this is over I promise you I'm going to give them a piece of my mind but I would stated them today. This is an extraordinary time in this nation and it's an extraordinary time for government. This was the time to put politics aside and partisanship. Aside. This is the time for government the leaders. To stop making excuses. And just do your job. Do your shop. We are one nation. You know the places in this nation that have the most intense problems. Addressed the places that need the help. This is not a turn to point fingers this is not occurred to make excuses. This is not time to blame everyone else. We've lived with that in Washington for years. Now was a time to actually step up. Do the right thing and doing your job. And they haven't they haven't as far as I'm concerned especially when it comes the government from the.

