-
Now Playing: Michigan officer on leave after KKK memorabilia found in his home
-
Now Playing: New York man charged after telling teen he is in the KKK, spraying him with a hose
-
Now Playing: Distraught mom after baby found in hot car: 'I don't know how I forgot her'
-
Now Playing: Man crushed to death by elevator in New York City apartment building
-
Now Playing: Search for missing firefighters to be suspended at sundown
-
Now Playing: Young boy attacked by a mountain lion in Colorado, wildlife officials say
-
Now Playing: Body found may be missing New York City chef
-
Now Playing: Bei Bei the panda turns 4
-
Now Playing: Southern California sniper manhunt underway
-
Now Playing: 'Hero' neighbor shoots, kills domestic violence suspect in Florida
-
Now Playing: George Takei on how his childhood imprisonment affected his activism today
-
Now Playing: Ole Miss student's suspected killer to have psych evaluation
-
Now Playing: Man attacks his own lawyer in Arizona courtroom
-
Now Playing: Superfan’s big surprise
-
Now Playing: Private jet safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Slingshot ride cable breaks seconds before aerial launch
-
Now Playing: Doctors believe teen's lung failure due to vaping
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old boy, snorkeler latest shark attack victims
-
Now Playing: Friends of murdered Ole Miss student speak out: Exclusive
-
Now Playing: New videos show students appearing to throw Nazi salutes