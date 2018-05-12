-
Now Playing: New York Police Department enters the drone age
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 5, 2018
-
Now Playing: Dow dives nearly 800 points on fears of economic slowdown
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Dec. 5, 2007
-
Now Playing: Llamas help stressed-out students relax
-
Now Playing: Thousands pay final respects to former President George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old killed as bus carrying youth football team flips over in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: 85-year-old man survives alligator attack in Florida retirement community
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's dog Sully sits at his casket in US Capitol
-
Now Playing: President Trump, first lady visit Capitol Rotunda to pay respect to former president
-
Now Playing: Racist KKK jingle performed in classroom sparks outrage
-
Now Playing: FDA warns of dog foods recalled for too much Vitamin D
-
Now Playing: NHL awards Seattle with new team
-
Now Playing: 'I woke up when I heard a lot of screaming': Survivors recall fatal bus crash
-
Now Playing: Paul Smith pays his respect as George H.W. Bush lies in state
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 4, 2018
-
Now Playing: NYPD finds couple who lost diamond ring in sidewalk grate
-
Now Playing: Paradise students displaced by deadly Camp Fire head back to school
-
Now Playing: Massive earthquake rocks Alaska
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Dec. 4, 2014