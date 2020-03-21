New York senator speaks on the state’s high number of coronavirus cases

More
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks about the governor closing all nonessential businesses, President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak and the proposed stimulus package.
6:51 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York senator speaks on the state’s high number of coronavirus cases

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:51","description":"Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks about the governor closing all nonessential businesses, President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak and the proposed stimulus package.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69721219","title":"New York senator speaks on the state’s high number of coronavirus cases","url":"/US/video/york-senator-speaks-states-high-number-coronavirus-cases-69721219"}