Young boy, 3 adults dead after murder-suicide

More
Among the dead were the alleged shooter's wife, ex-wife and 6-year-old son.
2:48 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young boy, 3 adults dead after murder-suicide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56947934,"title":"Young boy, 3 adults dead after murder-suicide","duration":"2:48","description":"Among the dead were the alleged shooter's wife, ex-wife and 6-year-old son.","url":"/US/video/young-boy-adults-dead-murder-suicide-56947934","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.