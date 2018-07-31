Transcript for Young boy, 3 adults killed in apartment shooting

And developing right now police in Queens are investigating a deadly shooting as an apparent murder suicide four people were killed. Including the little boy Eyewitness News reporter Candice McAllen joins us live from Astoria but the developing details camps. It can a lot of people want to know what exactly what led up to this grisly scene we know that crime scene investigators are still here on seeing collecting evidence to seat. That officer standing in front of the building where those bodies were found. And we do know the police have recovered a weapon police saying as someone call 91 from the apartment on thirty drive near 23 street in Astoria. After nine Monday night heavily armed police responded to the home. After the bodies of two women and a child believed to be in just five years old were found in 81 floor apartment. And the bomb the body of a man and the backyard all the victims have been shot but the man also may have had his throat slashed investigators now working. With the theory that this is a triple murder suicide we do not note the victims are related at this point. Well police had yet to say who they believe the shooter is as they work to figure out what led to this savagery. Inside. It was a very robust. Turnout response from the detective side as well as the patrols are still on the scene we have a real time crime ran over my right shoulder still poring over data they've. Not just from that building from that apartment from this entire areas. Afghan police are interviewing that person who showed appear to the apartment and one of calling natural wonder also looking. In two previous 911 calls it to at this house.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.