Transcript for Young widow discusses losing her husband to COVID-19

My name is Pamela Madison. I lost my husband Martin Addison coups in nineteen on April 29 twenty funny. At the time of his death my husband and only 44 years old he was young it was healthy is a very passionate speech pathologist. My husband's dream was to become a father. And we have two beautiful children seen Graham. At the time of his death my son had just turned five months and my daughter had just turn it so. After my husband's death. I became a solo parent. And solo parent parent changed so challenging. Every thing. Is now on you know every decision. The fact. It's just you all the time there is no. Hey honey and you will Graham are you so I had. Struggled to figure out how. Could be both a mom and dad my heart a renowned you know that gauges pat mean. And I do my bath in the picture at that dean know who appeared at it is. He was hero. That he loved them. So much they he would do anything for them. And every night they hit their profit picture and tell him good night. My daughter's pop into. And it's an important part of our. Ad time eaten. My daughter will ask to see you. Her dad when she has an eerie. And now Graham wants two he has pop. And that's the way they're going to know their pop and it's hard for. But I'm so glad we have those videos and pictures. Because those we'll help. Damn learn about. Silly am pop it. When I became a young widow. I thought it would. Ends to feel like you're alone and no one's gonna understand what it's late. Could be a young widow. Understand what you went through. Two understands. What it's late to riis who young children all buyers I'll. It was a very very lonely it's could be. And so in November. A few months after my husband died I created and founded. Young widows and what doors of Coca in nineteen. It's a feast that group. That has now. Over 600 numbers. We have bonded over our losses and being so low parent and the financial struggles. That we face now that we've lost our teen me and that's part of our income. And we have built right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.