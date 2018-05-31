Youth football team free woman from flipped car

One player dragged a woman to safety after his teammates, ages 13 and under, lifted the vehicle.
0:25 | 05/31/18

Transcript for Youth football team free woman from flipped car
They're back at some dramatic video of a car crash and organic youth football team heading home from a GameStop car flipped over with a woman trapped inside. So they teamed up to ask you to lifting the car just enough. For another player to then grabbed that woman and bring her to safety. The team is from Boise all of those players are thirteen Emily I'm out there and that was an SUV very heavy vehicle now about where's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

