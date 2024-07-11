How zoos are keeping animals healthy in extreme heat

Accredited zoos in the hottest parts of the country incorporate frozen treats, misters and even air conditioning as the heat index climbs to the triple digits.

July 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live