Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Cherry Blossom Festival at the National Mall
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"In 1912, the people of Tokyo, Japan gifted 3,000 ornamental cherry trees to the people of the U.S, according to the National Park Service.","mediaType":"vr","section":"ABCNews/VR_Assets","id":"63051277","title":"Cherry Blossom Festival at the National Mall","url":"/VR_Assets/video/cherry-blossom-festival-national-mall-63051277"}