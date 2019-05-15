Cherry Blossom Festival at the National Mall More In 1912, the people of Tokyo, Japan gifted 3,000 ornamental cherry trees to the people of the U.S, according to the National Park Service. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Cherry Blossom Festival at the National Mall This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"In 1912, the people of Tokyo, Japan gifted 3,000 ornamental cherry trees to the people of the U.S, according to the National Park Service.","mediaType":"vr","section":"ABCNews/VR_Assets","id":"63051277","title":"Cherry Blossom Festival at the National Mall","url":"/VR_Assets/video/cherry-blossom-festival-national-mall-63051277"}