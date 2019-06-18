Transcript for 1,000 more troops headed to Middle East

We turn out to the rising tensions in the Middle East pushing the US and Iran closer to confrontation more American troops are now heading to the region. After the Pentagon released new video claiming that proves a Ron was responsible for the recent attacks on oil tankers. And now Iran is making a new threat which the US calls nuclear blackmail. ABCs one of course are apt he has more from Washington good morning Mona. Good morning Tenet both sides know that security in the region is necessary to protect their interests but with the US and Iran refusing to back down. A cloud of uncertainty looms over the Middle East. Overnight the US releasing these new images of the tanker attack in the gulf of Vermont. Officials say this time from a different angle the pictures show the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Removing an unexploded mines from one of the tankers the military also accusing Iran of attempting issue down a drone monitoring the attack. The international community and our allies. A step back to condemn this behavior Iran has denied all US allegations. On CNN the Islamic Republic's ambassador to the UK had a stark warning for officials in Washington and not under estimate a rainy and determination. Unfortunately the or heading towards a confrontation. We she's very studious for everybody in the region. And on Monday the US and he Ron inching closer to that conflict as to her Ron announced in ten days it will violate the joint 2015 nuclear deal. By exceeding the limits on nuclear fuel the White House responding by demanding Iran comply with the Obama arid deal. The president trump withdrew from we continue to call on the Iranian regime not to obtain a nuclear I think we should not yield. Two nuclear extortion by the Iranian regime. On the same day the Pentagon announced it will send 1000 additional US forces to the Middle East. For quote defensive purposes acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. Adding the US does not seek conflict with Iran. And secretary of state Mike Pompeo also reiterated that president trump does not want to go to war with Iran but do they can it. You heard there Iranian ambassador he believes that the US and Iran are heading. Toward confrontation. Distance is definitely rising in the region Mona think you've.

