Transcript for 14-year-old drowns at Ohio water park

A tragedy at a water park in Ohio young girl drowned in was under the water for half an hour. Before she was finally found here's ABC's Andrea Fuji. This morning questions as to howl fourteen year old girl drowned at a water park after being underwater for thirty minutes before lifeguards found her. There at the port hear a girl went underwater satellite jacket it she never came back up. Emergency crews were called to the land of illusion okwu adventures park in Ohio after someone reported seeing a girl slipped under the water. How long it should not act. I'm we've been looking for like twelve minute now. The sheriff's office says it took lifeguards half an hour to find Mikey Aron Jones and pull her from the water it was sheer chaos. And when we were in the water. When a late third. Did colonel urged she was yelling trying to get other place caritas AM and it's not tying him to get people's attention he started blowing whistles and aptly. After tried to resuscitate her they flew her to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead though the water park which looks more like a late in the traditional theme park. Does provide life jackets authorities say might Sierra was not wearing one Nike air was about to start her freshman year high school in Dayton. Teachers remember her fondly. Here was just. Eight student choose a great human being. And and it truly. From truly saddened. As happened. Here she could've gotten an ending shortened life. The water park said out of respect for Mike here is Stanley and their employees who are dealing with this tragedy they close the park yesterday. They else's said they are fully cooperating with state and local officials who are investigating how this happened. Mona Andrew Andrew thank you.

