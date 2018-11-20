Transcript for 16 Democrats voice opposition to Pelosi as Speaker

Not a Washington and that raging battle among Democrats the question will enough of them support Nancy Pelosi in her bid to become speaker again. Sixteen Democrats including five incoming freshman at release a letter saying they will oppose close he's leadership. ABC's bread milk he has more Brad good morning. Hey guys yet sixteen seems like a pretty small number right. But here's the thing. Minty Pelosi could only afford to lose. Fourteen Democrats before she esta ask Republicans for help and critics have said two things here what are they say. Is female candidates are the reason dams controlled house right now how you gonna push pull most sea to the sidelines. Also saying you can't replace something with nothing and Pelosi right now has no viable contenders. I talk to ABC's deputy political director Mary Alice parks asked if there's no alternative how does this play out. A lot of Democrats are doing instead is playing let's make it easy on congress style. They are behind closed doors and they're asking for a very specific things chairmanships on certain committees or just appointments to certain committees. We have big groups and big caucuses that are together asking behind closed doors for changes to the rules I was just with one source that was telling me that the progressives on Capitol Hill. In the Democratic Party. Want equal representation. Among Democrats on every committee. And one other thing progressives are pushing for here pushing bills to the floor it might be politically tricky Medicare for all gun control climate change. The question will be whether Pelosi can wrangle all these factions and she saying you know high note. I've done it before we will have a lot more on the speaker's race late this morning on start here listen fort on apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. And it's genetic. Our thanks to Brad there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.