Transcript for 1st mail-in ballots being sent to voters Friday

The first mail in ballots for the presidential election are being sent out today this comes as. A new poll finds 55% of Americans say president trumps rhetoric on the racial unrest in big cities. Is making matters worse and now the president is raising concern after suggesting his supporters try to vote twice. Here's ABC's in has to look at terror. This morning early voting in the presidential election is kicking off. First mail in ballots are being sent out today to voters in North Carolina. Is valid ballots aren't disgrace and it. It comes as president trump tries to clarify his comments when he suggested Americans try to vote plays. In Pennsylvania last night the president seemingly encouraged his supporters in some cases to vote by may Allah and then in her said. Sign him Allen dollar. OK you sign it and send it did and then you have to follow it. And if on Election Day or early voting. That is not. Tabulated account you know vote. Laws can very nice states that voting twice could be a felony Pennsylvania's attorney general weighing in writing. Our election laws are clear one person one vote. On Wednesday the president created a firestorm for a similar suggestion in North Carolina. Cents in early and then go and vote. Out of its not tabulated you vote and the vote is good account. Election officials expect a record number of mail in ballots this year because of the pandemic something the president has warned could lead to widespread voter fraud and now ABC news has learned Russian propaganda is also spreading that same unsubstantiated. Claim a Homeland Security bulletin warns Russia is trying to undermine public trust in the electoral process by spreading disinformation. Mail in voting creates vast opportunities for voter fraud. In the meantime while in Pennsylvania the president stepping up his attacks on Joseph Biden. But did you ever see a man that likes amassed as much as him. And then it makes a speech video says that not always but a lot of times isn't hanging down. Because you know what it gives him a feeling of security by we're psychiatrists. Right now I'd say it. I'd say this guy's got some big issues. Biden on Wednesday visiting Kenosha where he met with the family of Jacob Blake something president trump did not do when he visited earlier this week. Biden speaking with Blake himself from his hospital bed he's now paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back by a white officer. He talked about how. Not to his crew defeated. How where do you want commuter not he was marketed give up. They Joseph Biden will be holding a virtual of that from his home in Delaware the president will be hosting Ford leaders at the White House. Will and now not. And as saying TO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.