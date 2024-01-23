1st votes cast in New Hampshire

Nikki Haley swept Donald Trump in tiny Dixville Notch, but she faces an uphill battle in the rest of the state. ABC News’ Melissa Adan has the overnight developments from Manchester, N.H.

January 23, 2024

