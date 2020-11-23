-
Now Playing: American Music Awards premieres tonight on ABC!
-
Now Playing: American Music Awards and binge-worthy entertainment
-
Now Playing: Beyonce sizzles in 3 different covers for British Vogue's December issue
-
Now Playing: Alex Smith notches 1st win after coming back from life-threatening injury
-
Now Playing: Tyler Perry gives back during Atlanta Thanksgiving food drive
-
Now Playing: BTS performs ‘Life Goes On’ live on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: BTS on how they made new music during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Final 4 couples battle for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ trophy
-
Now Playing: Kelly Rowland talks about her new Lifetime movie 'Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding'
-
Now Playing: Mike Tyson shares details of his return to boxing
-
Now Playing: Melissa Gilbert reveals details of 'successful' spinal surgery
-
Now Playing: Wishing Miley Cyrus a happy 28th birthday!
-
Now Playing: 'Coming 2 America' coming to Amazon Prime in March 2021
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Bennett stars in 'The Christmas House'
-
Now Playing: Sia's new film about teen with autism causes controversy
-
Now Playing: 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige team up for musical comedy series on ABC
-
Now Playing: Mega-producer Will Packer on representation in Hollywood