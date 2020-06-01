-
Now Playing: Hollywood’s awards season kicks off tonight with the Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Chris Evans and Tiffany Haddish among Golden Globes presenters
-
Now Playing: 28 years of World News Now
-
Now Playing: 2020 Golden Globe Awards
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' premiere preview: Hannah Brown's arrival causes a 'crisis'
-
Now Playing: New England Patriots knocked out of the NFL playoffs in loss to the Tennessee Titans
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber releases his first solo single in four years called ‘Yummy’
-
Now Playing: A look at the best upcoming movies, music and TV shows to binge on
-
Now Playing: A behind the scenes look at ‘The Bachelor’
-
Now Playing: Cameron Diaz announces the birth of her daughter on Instagram
-
Now Playing: Could this NFL playoff game be Tom Brady’s last?
-
Now Playing: Florence Pugh on 'Little Women', working with Greta Gerwig
-
Now Playing: Matt Stell performs ‘Prayed for You’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Sneak peek behind 1st group date of ‘The Bachelor’
-
Now Playing: Marsai Martin talks her rise to fame
-
Now Playing: Ricki Lake opens up about secret struggle with hair loss
-
Now Playing: Female directors snubbed from Golden Globes nominations
-
Now Playing: Hall of Fame pitcher Don Larsen dead at 90