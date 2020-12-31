Transcript for 2020 in review

But how many have it's one time that the start of a new decade sad. New year community for just three days into that it was hostile world or three and that. Teens often heated we'll leave the fun thing. Not so funny that is a pool of present himself this dog park and gave us a talent. And you did yeah. Taylor to hear a sudden they've offered for asking people playing for their Super Bowl performance. Thirteen hundred could be a death. Parasite smashed barriers at the office as the first non English speaking film inject of bit soft liners. But then we also found ourselves drop in the health. Tech problem that you. I'm baking bread god is there. We're sitting on the air was going to be here don't started affecting over. Tiger Eleanor and as if we were weren't enough the social media challenges of this by storms. So it. Powell known by US has. I got two good engines whom I kind of thing. Says. And like a savage Britney Spears claims she was going to be an issue really graphic okay I'm. And then Jada Pinkett Smith heard felt and hot they overheard unit entanglements. And a T. Asked for and on the work. And the nearest Jewish kid going girl of world news now and America's morning that I would have had a any other way I think. Even out the dock and made us believe in humanity and did anyone else forget how much they love her relax. EEE. Can faster and under the lakers clinched the NBA title. And Michael we door and got the title he was born four people magazine's sexiest man alive. And I'm obsessive mother Abby. Yeah. Twenty what you want our topic but do it safely mascot have a good time and a man back from. Best day yet for all of them what is now having no repair.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.