Transcript for 22-month-old boy lost for 3 days found alive

That's survival story in Kentucky at 22 month old boy has been pound a lie after being outside alone. For almost four days in remarkably good condition one of the men searching for him said quote. He's a true Kentucky mountain boy. This morning a miracle rescue in Kentucky yes we have a successful. And he they chopped. 22 month old Kenneth Howard found alive at night to Friday that killed Haley some. Chemicals in the front yard of his home on Mother's Day Sunday when his father says he turned around and the board was going. Search teams would drones dogs and choppers searched the terrain near his family's home. Then after three long night's one of the teams finally heard the boy calling for help fortunately won the teams who is at an expert. Tracker with they have who had been an area heard a crack hand with a further investigation they found that when it to my folks out. Kenneth was wearing only sweat pants a T shirt and one sandal. He survived overnight temperatures in the forties the sheriff says the boy was cold wet and dehydrated but remarkably good condition. Doctor sees each may have actually helped him survive unlike most adults who can go without water for only about three days. Young children typically have more water reserves in their bodies allowing them to survive longer in this kind of situation. It's got to be the name right little Kenneth pat wandered to a fifty foot high cliff about a quarter mile from his home police are still investigating exactly how we got separated from his family.

