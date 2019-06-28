2nd Democratic debate becomes combative

More
Former Vice President Joe Biden was on the receiving end of many of the pointed attacks. ABC News' Lana Zak reports.
2:18 | 06/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2nd Democratic debate becomes combative

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:18","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden was on the receiving end of many of the pointed attacks. ABC News' Lana Zak reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"64016001","title":"2nd Democratic debate becomes combative","url":"/WNN/video/2nd-democratic-debate-combative-64016001"}