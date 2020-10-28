Transcript for 2nd night of unrest in Philadelphia

Now to Philadelphia and a second night of unrest over the police shooting of a black man leading to looting in the streets the police commissioner is bound to fully investigate. As the victim's family speaks out. Overnight a second round of protests and violence erupting in Philadelphia. Thousands taking to the streets after the police shooting of Walter Wall Street. Officers opened fire Ron Wallace Monday shooting him approximately fourteen times in front of his mother. Call for an ambulance saying her son had a knife and was having a mental health episode. Hopefully all the authority didn't deem the police necessary. What to gliding all the specifically requested NN new video shows the moments after the shooting. Screams filling the street as nabors rusty in the police say Wallace refused to drop the knife. This city calling in the National Guard after a night of violence Monday when nearly a hundred people were arrested. More than two dozen officers were injured including a police sergeant run over by these pickup truck police overnight at. Asking people across Philadelphia to stay inside amid the marches looters last night ransacking this Wal-Mart and other stores in the area. An overnight Walter Wallace's family breaking their silence about Monday shooting which police say remains under investigation. Let me. Not so hot. Checking the sleep at night into quote. I did make big. About multiple Shaq quite recently. Now owned and. Lions marriage. Do not like filming here. Wallace's family is calling for peace as the investigation continues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.