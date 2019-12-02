Transcript for 35 states brace for dangerous storm

A massive winter storm is bearing down on much of the country right now just in time for the morning commute. Here's the current radar 120. Million Americans or affected sleet. And freezing rain are expected from Chicago to Detroit this morning and major cities in the northeast could see a few inches of snow and ice today. This morning a winter weather advisory as another dangerous storm slams at least 35 states the already hard hit northwest. Buckling under the historic snow fall. Trees carport even roofs collapsing under the snows weight in Seattle we're amid need an emergency declaration. In the midwest and they lay on the highways a terrifying wreck in Ohio left this car mangled by an eighteen Wheeler. In Wisconsin several major accidents brought traffic to a standstill. A truck. Plowed through an icy intersection and slammed into a police SUV and at least forty cars were involved in this pile of leaving Jack knife semis in dozens of vehicles littering the road. Slick streets in Saint Louis also sent cars spinning helplessly. Medics in the area were even forced to walk a patient to the hospital. Now New Jersey Ohio as wells parts of Washington are under states of emergency while people from Kansas to Michigan braced for heavy snow today. With the winter storm warnings for the Great Lakes all the way into New England wanted to hand the South Korea New York City starts after 7 AM so you drive time could be messy in the wave snell. Then by 7 PM it goes to ice and eventually rain. Airports across the country are struggling to keep up with the conditions this jet slid off an icy runway in Indiana. Thousands of flights have been delayed hundreds more canceled. And up to a foot of snow could fall from parts of Minnesota to Michigan later today Philadelphia to New York. Could see two to three inches of snow and ice.

