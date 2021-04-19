Transcript for All 50 states approve vaccination for people over 16

Turning up the pandemic a new step toward vaccinated children against co bit when it comes adults in new progress to report. This morning a milestone in the fight against co bit every state now has expanded vaccine eligibility to all people sixteen and older. And doctors hope to extend that option to younger people soon. Pfizer says its vaccine is now being tested on children as young as six months old. Only weigh the risks of getting their vaccine urged residents. Clearest in the vaccine this California couple's seven month old son we'll take part in the trial this week. His one year old brother was the first in his age group to start the trial he had SRR acquire. Fire and they amble while we'll look on an object alike and they left that's. In the meantime the CDC says now more than 50% of adults have now received at least one dose but a pause on Johnson and Johnson's single shot vaccine. Could hamper progress six women suffered rare but severe blood clots out of the seven million people who receive the shots. According to the Wall Street Journal the FDA quote came close to simply warning about a blood clotting risk from Johnson and Johnson's vaccine but they ultimately recommended a pause concerned that doctors would improperly treat the condition. Doctor Anthony bout he says he expects the pause to be lifted this week although some restrictions may still be required. Even if the J&J pauses lifted this week doctors fear the damage may already be done with more Americans growing hesitant to get. And he shot patients are asking me a lot of questions over the last weekend but the Paulus is necessary to begin better understand generally. This vaccine is definitely safe in the cases are solo. And there's really not much of belief that we see. And new data shows the southern states are falling behind in vaccination rates with Tennessee. Mississippi and Arkansas a ranking among the lowest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.