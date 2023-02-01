6-year-old orders $1,000 worth of food

A VERY hungry boy logged into his unsuspecting father’s Grubhub account and ordered himself enough food to feed a village! ABC News’ Will Ganss explains what happened next.

February 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live