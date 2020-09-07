Transcript for 62,000 new coronavirus cases in a day

This morning devastation felt in hospitals across the country where playing musical chairs who overnight we were vision from referred to a moment in South Carolina a busy hospital Collie named the National Guard. After dozens of staff for infected by the virus. We're pretty well maxed out on icu capacity 96%. There that that it happened quickly. And in Texas employees racing to evacuate this Fort Worth nursing home after dozens of residents tested positive for coded nineteen from California to Florida. America's Sunbelt is now the global hot spots. Just in 28 days less than a month. We have as many cases that we've added as we did in the first 99 days. Arizona alone now reporting more cases than any other country in the world. It is heartbreaking right now I think we reported a 117. Deaths today. As you mention this. The health care system is in crisis levels of support right now. In Tulsa health officials are now suggesting president trumps rally last month. Is partially to blame for a recent spike in cases. Past few days we've had come. Almost 500 cases and we knew we had we get several large events oh will go a little two weeks ago which is about right so I guess we just connected. It comes as school systems across the country are facing new pressure from the president who's threatening to cut federal funding to schools that don't we open in the fall. You're not going to bully New Yorkers. That's not going to happen school re openings our state decision. Period. Trump is also butting heads with the CDC. Saying he disagrees with their guidelines for re starting a school year. Which include masks sixteen if spacing between desks open windows and avoiding the cafeteria and playground equipment if possible. I wanna make it very clear. That what is not the intent. CDC's guidelines. Is to be used as a rationale. To keep schools close. New guidelines are now expected to roll out next week. The White House says he's seen and you lots in front multiple university's. Administration and international students meet the country. If they do not attend in person class is in the fall.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.