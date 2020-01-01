Transcript for 750 soldiers authorized to deploy to Middle East

Now turning to our other big story of the morning the escalating crisis in Iraq Defense Secretary mark as for ordering 750. Soldiers to the Middle East after those violent protests at the US embassy in Iraq. This follows the arrival of 100 Marines to the embassy. ABC's and Nedved a lot but Tara joins us with more and it's good morning. Good morning area on Kenneth about a how Marines have already been sent in but we're just now learning hundreds of additional troops are on the way. To protect Americans on the ground in Baghdad. Overnight US troops are bracing for more chaos outside the US embassy in Baghdad. More than a hundred Marines arriving to reinforce security at the compound until American Apache helicopters flying overhead. And firing flee heiress and a warning to protesters. Defense Secretary mark Gaspar announcing in a statement. An infantry battalion of about 750. Soldiers has been authorized to deploy to the Middle East immediately. After hundreds of protesters attempted to storm the embassy on Tuesday. Shiite militia groups chanting death to America sending a security checkpoint on fire prompting tear gas and gunshots. The chaos began after weekend airstrikes by the US reportedly killed 25 members of an Iranian backed militia group. Those airstrikes in retaliation for an attack in northern Iraq and they killed a US contractor. The standoff marking another escalation in tensions between the US and he Ron. President trump accusing Iran of orchestrating the attack and calling on Iraq to protect the embassy. For the Iran has a tight grip over Baghdad's government. Iraqi security services allowing militia members to flood this diplomatic area normally off limits. An Iraqi forces eventually arriving pushing protesters back. I think it's been handled very well the Marines came in and we saw there was a potential for problems they got in and there was no problem whatsoever. And according to State Department spokesperson there are currently no plans to evacuate the embassy area on ten S. And it's thank you.

