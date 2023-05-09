93-year-old school principal

Sister Mary Stephen Healey has been on the job for 57 years, heading up a Catholic school in New York, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has her story.

May 9, 2023

