Transcript for Alex Acosta under fire

Begin with the growing political fallout from the arrest of financial mobile Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges labor secretary Alex Acosta is facing new calls to resign over his role in a 2008 plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid federal prosecution for allegedly molesting teen girls president trump is expressing sympathy and praise for cost. But he is now distancing himself from Epstein a man he once called a terrific guy. ABC's chart Roth has the new. Good morning today Kenneth yes other sorts of this controversy goes back eleven years when Jeffrey Epstein struck a deal to serve less than two years in prison. And avoid a possible life sentence in an investigation involving. Forty teenage girls and this deal was orchestrated by a now prominent member of the truck administration. In the face of harsh criticism against labor secretary Alexander Acosta president trump standing by his secretary for now we talking about a long time ago and again it was a decision made I think not by him but by a lot of people talk Democrats say. Multiple presidential candidates calling for a Costa to resign in the wake of the indictment of disgraced finance year Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking girls as young as fourteen some of the new allegations also part of an old investigation into Epstein from more than a decade ago where Costa served as the prosecutor in South Florida. Epstein struck a deal with the costs are registering as a sex offender in serving just thirteen months in county jail of Epstein is alleged victim saying she was kept in the dark as the deal was reached. And there are a signing. The secret plea agreement with ham. You know and keeping keeping me Adam look at a live. Secretary cost are responding to critics tweeting the crimes committed by Epstein are horrific and I am pleased that New York prosecutors are moving forward with the case based on new evidence that a federal judge has determined to Costa and his prosecutors broke the law. By not informing the victims about the terms of the prior deal. I am calling on secretary Acosta to resign. President trump acknowledges he knew Epstein but the Trump Organization saying Epstein was banned from morrow Largo years ago. I had a falling out with them a long time ago another you have spoken to him for fifteen years I wasn't a fan. Well president trump says the White House is looking into secretary Costas role in prosecuting Epstein but president trump also noted that under secretary cost. The economy has done very well. Today Kenneth. Trevor thank you for joining us this morning.

