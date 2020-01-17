Transcript for New allegations in Major League Baseball cheating scandal

And we turn out to a big development and the baseball cheating scandal another manager has now lost his job. And now the use of technology is fueling new speculation with players accused of using buzz there's under their jerseys to gain a major damage. This morning explosive new allegations in the cheating scandal rocking Major League Baseball. To Houston Astros players are now accused of wary of other devices under their jerseys. So they could be alerted about the upcoming fifth. Some reporting to this video prove they are a few days after he hit the game winning home run in points seventeen Cindy bass truth of the World Series helped to. Bay is seen telling his teammates not to rip off his Jersey during the celebration. He was asked about that moment after the game. Concern. Drifted teammates not. Not dictatorship reply was that. Yeah. This time last time they did not I didn't know of in my line. I'll QBs agent issued a statement overnight saying out to be wants it known that he is never ever awarded an electronic device and a Major League game ever. Tension. Felt to me to let senator. ABC news has learned a Major League Baseball investigator whether players use wearable devices to steal signs. But found no evidence but the league did find of the Astor and sees the camera in the stands to record signals from the opposing catcher and then tipped off the batter's by banging on garbage can't. Now let the Astros have fired their manager and general manager. And the ripple effect has now spread to another team mets' rookie manager Carlos Beltran has now lost his job he's accused of help we orchestrate the scheme. When he played for the Astros Beltran sane and a statement I've always taken pride in being a leader and doing things the right way. And in the situation and I failed I'm very sorry. Earlier this week the Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex core. Who was also with the Astros and 2017. The scandal prompting outrage from players and fans especially K of the Dodgers. Who wants both between seventeen in 2018 World Series to be pastors in Red Sox. Likewise Angelina it's heartbreaking to see that our boys in blue. Is basically still an analyst at title. Investigation into the Red Sox continues asked for the Astros league officials say they are not considering stripping the team of their World Series title.

