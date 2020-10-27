Transcript for Alleged sex cult leader to be sentenced

And we turn out to sentencing day for alleged sex cult leader keep the ring Jiri he was convicted of sex trafficking and extortion. ABC's Elizabeth Halsey hasn't latest message from behind bars. This morning the founder of an alleged sex called preparing to learn his fate. And uninteresting person from a controversial person but most importantly. I'm an unconventional person. He three Neary leader of the highly controversial company next CM faces a possible life sentence for sex trafficking racketeering and conspiracy. All charges linked to his secretive sect. This particular case. I'm given a spotlight that is far greater that my person. Prosecutors say when Jiri known as a vanguard to his followers was a con man and a predator who used blackmail to force women into sexual relationships and act as his silly it's. One former victim claiming the charismatic leader brain washed her saying she was coerced into a relationship with him. And branded with his initials during her time with a group. Don't call its own. An inmate in sort of Luke who have been. But just before his sentencing ray Neary speaking out from behind bars. Insisting he's not the menace he's been made out to be. Women have been treated. In this country and at in the world put in particular in this country. By people power by people like me. But that doesn't need that I did those things. On it certainly doesn't mean that a guilty of these charges. Mary's victims are expected to speak before today's sentencing follows initials Lee ABC news. Our thanks Elizabeth.

