-
Now Playing: Actress' daughter speaks out on TV star 'master' within NXIVM
-
Now Playing: Multiple fires burning in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Inspiration behind ‘Clouds’
-
Now Playing: A lot to celebrate!
-
Now Playing: Student at risk of being arrested for missing Zoom classes
-
Now Playing: Final presidential debate Thursday
-
Now Playing: US officials: Iran and Russia are interfering in election
-
Now Playing: A heel above the rest
-
Now Playing: Love when you least expect it
-
Now Playing: ‘Legally Blonde’ set secrets
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ week 2 recap
-
Now Playing: Inspiration and incentive at the polls
-
Now Playing: Daring canal rescue
-
Now Playing: Studio 54 museum exhibit
-
Now Playing: Family of Louisiana man killed in police custody speaks out
-
Now Playing: New warning about a ‘3rd peak’ in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: New content to binge this weekend
-
Now Playing: Presidential candidates in dueling town halls