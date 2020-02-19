Transcript for Alleged target of a baby-stealing scheme speaks out

A Washington State woman is back in jail after a first court appearance she's accused of a plot to kidnap a baby and raise it as her own. A mother who was the US target about plot says she's terrified and she even sleeps with a knife. I don't care I think they get back well click the my kids. Alicia Miller says since Juliet Parker's arrest she's live with that fear that she violated make safety. Teddy kidnapped my daughter but Miller a young mother of two including a newborn daughter face the accused she sat in the front row with Parker pleaded not guilty what police say was an elaborate plot to kidnap an infant. The one time Colorado Springs me oral candidate posted a FaceBook ad for free new born photo sessions. Miller says Parker came to her home drugged her and tried to kidnap her baby I'm not sleeping and I eating. She says Parker came to her home on three occasions for free photo shoots. On the third visit she's with Parker and her teenage starter brought cup Kate and wine with them she offered me a glass of wine and they pressured me to try the cupcakes Miller says she immediately fell sector call 911. Kicking Parker and her daughter out of her home. According to court documents they laughed but Parker allegedly took self beef with the baby. Wipe down the drinking glasses they used in stole the victim's house keys we believe she was attempting to find a small female in tent. I was going to kidnap the baby and take the baby out state races as our own investigators say at least a dozen women have now come forward with stories and interacting with Parker. Who is charged with the attempted kidnapping and assault she'd been out on bail source considered a flight risk with your rested. Miller says she's relieved to see her locked up but it's still paralyzed by her fear. My machete bills with every room diamond. Like kids have to stay in the room that I've been an all time so that layup she came back and able to protect. Then. Understandable. Understandable motion there Miller says she's warning the public to be vigilant when hiring someone on line. In Joliet Parker's daughter was in juvenile court on Tuesday to faced the same charges right we'll see how this continues to play out.

