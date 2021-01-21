-
Now Playing: Music’s biggest stars give jaw-dropping inauguration performances
-
Now Playing: Yara Shahidi talks about new season of ‘Grown-ish’
-
Now Playing: Candace Cameron Bure shares 1st look at new children’s book
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden’s star-studded inaugural night
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who’ve said they’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Poet Amanda Gorman reads 'The Hill We Climb'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: Country music legend Dolly Parton turns 75
-
Now Playing: ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ stars dish on playing the hip-hop legends
-
Now Playing: Amy and T.J. unleash their inner rock drummer
-
Now Playing: Andra Day reveals plans for her inauguration performance
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks to perform at inauguration
-
Now Playing: Kyra Sedgwick talks about her new show, ‘Call Your Mother’
-
Now Playing: Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck talk about their film, ‘Our Friend’
-
Now Playing: ‘Bachelor’ recap: The drama and tears behind dramatic goodbye
-
Now Playing: Happy birthday, Dolly Parton
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’ episode recap
-
Now Playing: NFL’s 2 oldest quarterbacks share moment after the game