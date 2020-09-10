Transcript for Amazon scam warning

This morning all warning about a scam targeting Amazon shoppers and a shopper in Jackson Tennessee says after they ordered something on Amazon they got a call from someone who said they Warren Amazon customer service representative. That caller claimed the shopper had been charged twice and had to download a cash apps to get their refund. But instead of getting money back to shopper says 1000 dollars was stolen from their bank account. Hot. Just ask all. The shoppers says the caller knew their Amazon account history and their personal information as one of the biggest companies in the world Amazon is familiar with scams. Amazon telling ABC news it works hard to protect against bad actors at fraudulently use our brand reminding customers to be skeptical of unsolicited calls. And don't make payments outside Amazon web site the Better Business Bureau says once a scammer takes money it's hard to get back. And with online shopping increase seen during the corona virus pandemic and the holidays approaching customers must be vigilant. They're turning anybody megaphones so weather of the business or why there isn't somebody who doesn't own their own company. Are your target. This victim says they'll now think twice before cyber shopping. Now I'm afraid to even buy that cannot live anymore because you don't know who's out there watching Bjorkman. Or your account that these companies. The FBI reports an increase in online shopping and extortion scams during the pandemic. The Better Business Bureau recommends before ordering anything online read those customer reviews and do some research to make sure the company is legit.

