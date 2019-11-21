Transcript for Ambassador Sondland confirms a quid pro quo

We begin with a two more impeachment witnesses going before the cameras today after hearing testimony. From president from steel maker on Ukraine. EU ambassador Gordon silent confirmed what the president previously denied the existence of a quid pro quo. Look here at the front page of this morning's New York Times which quote silence saying. We follow the president's orders Arlen also told lawmakers that other top officials knew what was going on. But the president and his allies are pushing back it comes as other new details about when Ukraine knew that its military eight had been frozen. ABC's Megan tempers Ian has more from Capitol Hill Mike and good morning. Good morning today and Kenneth even though massacre Solomon donated and million dollars to president Trump's campaign. The president now is distancing himself from the ambassador. The most anticipated witness in the impeachment inquiry Libyan up to expectations. Delivering the most explosive details yet. Who would benefit from. From an investigation of the buttons I assume president trump would then there we have it. US ambassador to the European Union Gordon song link confirming deals black costly pro quo regarding Ukraine and implicating several top officials. Including vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Every one was in the loop it was no secret. Many many people as well secretary bomb fail yes and acting chief of staff mull Laney yes. Republicans hammering Solomon on whether the president explicitly told the ambassador. Aid was contingent on the investigations. And nobody else on this planet told you that Donald Trump was tying aid to these investigations is that correct. I think parity testify don't answer the question. Yes and new this morning deet tails on the timeline on when Ukraine new aid was being withheld. Top pentagon official Laura Cooper testifying. The ukrainians were aware that the US was being pulled in military aid as early as July 25 the same day of that phone call between president trump and Ukrainian president to Lansky this contradicts the Republican argument that Ukraine didn't know about the delay in aid so there couldn't be a quid pro quo. President trump declaring victory seizing on a small part of Solomon's testimony. Now. There is my every thought that. Again. I want not. That's what I want from you as well as all I want not things. I said it life. And when president Tran told this to summon matters here because it was after the White House was officially informed. Of the whistle blower complaint. Kennedy today I have mag and thank you.

