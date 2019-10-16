Transcript for American prosecutor murdered in Micronesia

And we're back now with new details about the American prosecutor murdered them on the Pacific island she was gunned down outside her home and now we've learned she faced threats in the past. This morning a murder mystery in paradise in American prosecutor shot in killed outside her home in the Pacific nation of Micronesia this is a shock. All of us this is not yeah. Authorities say were shell Bergeron was returning from a run on the island of yap where she served as acting attorney general went someone fired three shots. Killing her and her dog. Her husband was home at the time of the shooting. He and a friend put her in the back of the truck and rushed her to the hospital. Orrin drove straight to the hospital. And administer it. Administered girls who are all the way Bergeron and a less content native first move to Micronesia and 2015. Taking a job as an assistant attorney general. She and her husband were about to celebrate their one year anniversary and plan to soon return to the United States the couple's friend says Bergeron job as a prosecutor made her target and she'd faced threats in the past year. Ask here with a lot of the worst. Things are due out because she is prosecuted in order to disagree. The most dangerous job now are the FBI now sending it team to assist in the investigation. The island's governor took to FaceBook battling to find Bergeron killer. Polar laws we need brilliance that is why all who knew who he apps being this broken. Mike these senseless and heinous act. As governor of the sting of the gap. I had promised to do everything in my power. To have justice pretty daily. And a police say so far they have no suspects.

