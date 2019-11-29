Transcript for 2 Americans killed in head-on car crash in Belize

Two Americans traveling in believes are among seven people who died in a head on crash they had been on a cruise ship but went ashore for a date Tor when. They're van slammed into an SUV on a two lane road. Local police say the SUV was trying to pass another car when it moved into oncoming traffic seven other people were injured in the crash.

