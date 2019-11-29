2 Americans killed in head-on car crash in Belize

They had been on a cruise ship and went ashore for a day-tour when their van slammed into an SUV.
0:21

Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Americans killed in head-on car crash in Belize
Two Americans traveling in believes are among seven people who died in a head on crash they had been on a cruise ship but went ashore for a date Tor when. They're van slammed into an SUV on a two lane road. Local police say the SUV was trying to pass another car when it moved into oncoming traffic seven other people were injured in the crash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

