Transcript for Apple unveils updated product line

At today's tech bytes from new products from apple first the new iPad pro that apple says it's more powerful than most windows PC laptops. Apple also released a new MacBook Air with the new keyboard for more storage than ever before. The Smartphone may help in the by the gets the corona virus the federal government tech companies and health experts are looking at using the location data from phones. The data could help track the epidemic of the Washington Post says the project is still in its early stages. And finally Netflix have a new way for friends or doing really nice together but from a distance it's all thanks to a Google Chrome extension called Netflix party. Which allows people to watch a movie with friends and comment and a group chat. Sounds fine and a good way to social distance will be entertained. Dozer type bite have a great day.

