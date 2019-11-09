-
Now Playing: Drake releases 2 songs to celebrate Raptors' NBA win
-
Now Playing: 9/11 survivor details her experiences after terrorist attack
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke remember 9/11
-
Now Playing: Remembering 9/11 on tragedy's 18th anniversary
-
Now Playing: Universal basic income program tested in California
-
Now Playing: 5 Democrats hold lead over Trump: Poll
-
Now Playing: Trump highlights US military strength in 9/11 speech
-
Now Playing: Deaf woman denied service at California Jack in the Box
-
Now Playing: Woman collides with police cruiser in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Tornado leaves path of destruction in South Dakota
-
Now Playing: How these women say they conducted strip club "fishing" scheme
-
Now Playing: Asteroid as powerful as 10 billion WWII atomic bombs may have wiped out dinosaurs
-
Now Playing: President Trump and first lady attend 9/11 memorial service
-
Now Playing: ‘Storm Area 51’ creator bails out
-
Now Playing: US led coalition drops explosives on ISIS in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Firefighters pay tribute to the parents they lost on 9/11
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, September 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Family rescued from top of waterfall thanks to message in a bottle
-
Now Playing: NFL star Antonio Brown accused of sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Antonio Brown’s former trainer accuses him of sexual assault