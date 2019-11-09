Transcript for Asteroid as powerful as 10 billion WWII atomic bombs may have wiped out dinosaurs

Brenda kick off weird science where it really answering potentially answer a question that some people stay up. Since we can't sleep insomniacs are wondering what happened to the dinosaurs. And now we know scientists that one caught in the day right hook that alligator. Homicide does believe that and ask short as powerful as it then that billion Wald worked you atomic bombs ten billion. May have wiped out the dinosaurs of fan. Billions bombs there. That it a lot of bombs right there while they struggle. A seven point five mile wide asteroid struck Deborah 66 million years ago animal headlines. Seven point five. Tom cross 75% of life from the plated him extinct. So it's part of that that event triggered wildfires over 900 miles away as well as sparking. A devastating tsunami. And so how will we know they're right. I have have a Halloween on their way they just felt yeah defying. Got to believe that scientists are right I'm saying I'm just say it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.