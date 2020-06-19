Transcript for Attempted prison break

This morning new details about an attempted escape at New York's Rikers Island authorities say the inmate was in the recreational area when he climbed defense dove into the river trying to make a swim fort. Heading towards LaGuardia airports to correctional officers nearby salty attempted escape in due been after him. I'll offices you know able to victories in May escape so we are. Very significant part. The inmate caught. And brought back into custody Anders to corrections officers seen here are drying up are now being hailed as heroes. All officers us do. You know subjected to assault this who subjected to having hearings be. But today you know we're able to do something good to protect the public the you know from this guy going back on the street. The corrections officers were seriously injured but did receive treatment for minor injuries to their licks.

