Transcript for Author faces backlash over “racist” book

We turn out to Oprah's Book Club sparking controversy and critics are slamming a novel promoted by Oprah calling it racist and now the publisher is canceling the author's book tour. Because of safety concerns and Oprah is now speaking now. This morning the book with Oprah seal of approval now at the center of a fire storm this book American jurors. Just got you beat. American dirt is a fictional tale that sounds all too real a Mexican woman migrates to the US border with her son. Making it dangerous journey after her husband and other family members are killed by a drug cartel book critics say the book is inaccurate in full of serial types. And now the publisher has canceled author Geneen commons book tour citing threats made to our safety. Cummins who is of Irish in Puerto Rican background raise questions herself about the narrative writing in the author's note at the end of the book that she had wondered if someone slightly Browner than me should've written it. But Cummins said she did five years of research for the book. And writer. You know I endeavor to write a novel that I hoped would move people the book has been praised by several authors including Stephen King. But 83 other prominent authors have written a letter to Oprah urging her to reconsider making American dirt part of her book club writing. Gooden tensions do not make good literature particularly when the execution is still faulty and the outcome still harmful. But it appears Oprah is not backing down saying she's following the debate and hopes for broader discussion. I spent the past few days. Listening. To members ability X community. To get a greater understanding. Of their concerns. And I hear them I do. So what I want to do is bring people. From all sides to talk about this book. And the controversy is not hurting sales America under is currently Amazon's best seller.

