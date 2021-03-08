Transcript for Average daily COVID infections now surpassing last summer's peak

This morning the country's top doctors are sounding the alarm about the current phase of the pandemic -- nineteen is clearly not talent. According to the CDC the average number daily cases last week topped 72000. Surpassing the peak of last summer's covad surge when there was no vaccine. This is hard. This is happy. But we are in this together are highly contagious delta variant is driving the surge. A top doctor in Louisiana says her hospitals are seen a new cold that patient every hour there are no mark that's left these are. The darkest days of this endemic. We are no longer giving adequate care to patients Texas and Florida account for 13 of the country's infections. Numbers or gobbling. Ever the general weapon days geometric progression. This is. Horrifying. The CDC says less than point 004%. Of vaccinated Americans have been hospitalized with coded the US has finally one month later. Reached president Biden's July 4 goal of partially vaccinated 70% of adults. And vaccination rates are soaring and some of the hardest hit areas Louisiana has seen a 302%. Increase. In the average number of newly vaccinated per day Mississippi. 250%. Alabama 215%. And Arkansas 206%. But now new questions about when or if Americans won't need a booster shot. Germany says it will offer booster shots to older residents next month after a similar announcement by Israel. But the CDC says there's not enough evidence yet that a third shot is needed sources are telling me the public health community that we are ridiculous he booster shots. Pol B before Thanksgiving MLB player rolled out to those with Neil compromise states so we will see them soon. In the meantime the list of mandates for businesses and governments now growing. On Monday Denver announced a vaccine mandate for city workers as well as some high risk private sector workers. And now fitness centers equinox console cycle announcing their gyms will require members to provide proof of vaccination. And beginning today target is requiring all employees vaccinated or not to Wear a mask in areas where transmission is substantial. Or high. Mona Andrea thank you.

